India elected to highest UN statistical body for four year period

India has achieved a huge triumph by winning a “competitive” election to the UN Statistical Commission for a four-year term.

India received a resounding 46 out of 53 votes. A second candidate has yet to be chosen between South Korea and China, and voting for the remaining Asia-Pacific States member will resume later in the day.

Argentina, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Ukraine, the United Republic of Tanzania, and the United States of America were elected by acclamation for a four-year term commencing on 1 January 2024.

“India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet Wednesday.

India elected to the highest UN 🇺🇳 statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2023

He added that India's "expertise in the field of statistics, diversity & demography has earned it a seat on the UN Statistical Commission."

The United Nations Statistical Commission, established in 1947, is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together the Chief Statisticians from member states from around the world.

It is the highest decision-making body for international statistical activities, responsible for setting statistical standards and the development of concepts and methods, including their implementation at the national and international levels.

The Commission consists of 24 member countries of the United Nations elected by the United Nations Economic and Social Council on the basis of equitable geographical distribution.

Five members are from African States, four from Asia-Pacific States, four from Eastern European States, four from Latin American and Caribbean States and seven members from Western European and other States.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.