India elected as Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities for 2022-24

India has been elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024. Commission on Elections, Manila was the current chair of AAEA. The new member in the Executive Board now includes Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Taiwan and Philippines.

The decision to elect India as the new Chair of the AAEA was unanimously taken at a meeting of the Executive board and General Assembly at Manila, Philippines, which was held on 7 May, 2022.

A 3-member delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, along with CEO Manipur Rajesh Agrawl and CEO Rajasthan Praveen Gupta, attended the Executive Board meeting at Manila and presented the work plan for 2022-23 as also futuristic activities for 2023-24 to the Executive Board.

A presentation on 'Gender Issues in Elections' was also given, highlighting various concerted and targeted interventions by India to break socio-political barriers in electoral and political processes for inclusive and participative elections.

What is the mission of AAEA?

The AAEA provides a non-partisan forum in the Asian region for sharing experiences and best practices among election authorities to discuss and act upon ways to promote open and transparent elections. The objective to do so is to support good governance and democracy.

Officials from many AAEA member countries have been regularly attending International Training Programmes conducted by India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM). Since 2019, more than 250 officials from AAEA member countries have attended these programmes. IIIDEM also conducts customised capacity development training programs for specific AAEA member countries. As many as 50 officials of Bangladesh Election Commission were trained during 2021-22.

Delegates from AAEA have also been regularly participating in the International Election Visitors Programme organised by Election Commission of India. In the 3rd International Virtual Election Visitors Programme (IEVP) hosted by ECI during Assembly Elections in 2022, as many as 62 officials from 12 AAEA members participated. AAEA is also an Associate Member of the 118 member Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB).

Establishment and Membership of AAEA

In pursuance of the resolution passed by participants of the Symposium on Asian Elections in the Twenty First Century held from 26-29, January, 1997, in Manila, Philippines, the AAEA was established in 1998.

Currently, 20 Asian EMBs are members of AAEA. ECI is a founder member EMB of the AAEA and also served on the Executive Board of the AAEA as the Vice Chair during 2011-13 and Chair during 2014-16.

