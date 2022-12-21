India detected four cases of COVID sub-variant BF.7 behind massive outbreak in China

India has recorded at least four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 that is behind the current COVID surge in China, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Three cases have been reported from Gujarat while one infection has been reported from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ANI said citing sources.

Meanwhile, the government has restarted random sampling of international passengers at airports across India, ANI reported.

Earlier, the health ministry advised states to increase genome sequencing. Apart from China, coronavirus cases have also been rising in the US, Brazil, and South Korea.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5. It is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Should India be worried?

In the COVID review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

Noting that only 27 to 28 percent of India’s eligible population have taken the Covid precaution dose, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. V K Paul, after the meeting, said people should take the jab and also wear masks in crowded places.

“People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those with comorbidities and the old should especially adhere to this,” Paul said and urged people not to panic.

