India deploys Garud commandos of IAF against China at LAC
Using their Special Forces in these operations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also equipped the Garud commandos with the latest weapons like the American Sig Sauer assault rifles along with the latest AK-103 whose latest version AK-203 would be produced in the country under the Make in India scheme
New Delhi: India has further bolstered its defences against China by deploying Garud commandos of the Indian Air Force (IAF) along the entire stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
Having proven their mettle in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and air base security, the Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been deployed in high-altitude positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China since May 2020.
Using their Special Forces in these operations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also equipped the Garud commandos with the latest weapons like the American Sig Sauer assault rifles along with the latest AK-103 whose latest version AK-203 would be produced in the country under the Make in India scheme.
“The Garud Special Forces are deployed in the frontline areas along the China border from Eastern Ladakh to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh where they would be carrying out specialist operations in case there is any requirement,” IAF officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The deployment of these troops on the LAC has been there since 2020 soon after the Indian Air Force deployed itself in an aggressive manner to counter the Chinese aggression in the region.
“The latest weapons like Sig Sauer, AK-series assault rifles along with the Israeli Tavor rifles and their different variants,” IAF officials said.
The troops also have the Negev light machine guns along with the Galil sniper rifles which can take out enemy troops from a range of 800-1000 metres.
The Garud commandos used the Negev LMG in the famous Rakht Hajin operations in Jammu and Kashmir where five terrorists were killed by the Garud team and Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala was awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IAF holds exercise in North East amid LAC tension with China
The exercises, for which India had earlier announced a NOTAM (no-fly zone) over the North East for December 15-16, are being held from Indian Air Force (IAF) bases Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal
India-China clash in Tawang: The significance of Arunachal Pradesh to Beijing, explained
Troops from India and China once again clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yangtse area of Tawang on 9 December. Since the 1962 war, Beijing has continuously tried to stake a claim on the northeastern state because of its strategic positioning and its close ties to Buddhism
Why clear demarcation of LAC is a prerequisite to ensure India and China border peace
Unless maps of the different perceptions are exchanged and a Line of Actual Control is agreed upon by both parties, clashes will continue, with the risk of degenerating into a larger armed conflict