India daily COVID-19 cases cross 3K-mark, 3,303 test positive, 39 die in last 24 hours

The daily COVID-19 case positivity rate has increased to 0.66 per cent from 0.58 per cent on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate now is at 0.61 per cent

India daily COVID-19 cases have once again surpassed 3,000-mark. In the last 24 hours, 3,303 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, up 12.84 per cent from the previous day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Thursday morning.

The health ministry on Wednesday said that the country logged 2,927 fresh infections of COVID-19. The fresh cases reported on Thursday has increased COVID-19 case tally to 4,30,68,799 (4 crore 30 lakh 68 thousand 7 hundred and 99).

In the last 24 hours, 39 people died of COVID-19, increasing the total casualties due to the virus to 5,23,693 (5 lakh 23 thousand 6 hundred and 93).

The daily COVID-19 case positivity rate has increased to 0.66 per cent from 0.58 per cent on Wednesday. The weekly positivity rate now is at 0.61 per cent.

There are currently 16,980 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. There has been an increase of 701 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.74 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2,563 patients recuperated from COVID-19, increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,28,126 (4 crore 25 lakh 28 thousand 1 hundred and 26).

India has been witnessing a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases of the last few days. To access the situation in states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers and asked them to remain alert."

"Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," the Prime Minister said.

Must Read: Need to remain alert, uptick in cases shows COVID-19 challenge not yet surpassed: PM Modi to CMs

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,97,669 (4 lakh 97 thousand 6 hundred and 69) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

So far, total 83,64,71,748 (83 crore 64 lakh 71 thousand 7 hundred and 48) samples have been tested for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021 and so far, more than 188.40 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

As per the health ministry, 19,53,437 (19 lakh 53 thousand 4 hundred and 37) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.