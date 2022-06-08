India creates Guinness World Record for constructing longest continuously laid bituminous lane of 75 kms on NH-53

The bituminous lane was constructed in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the NH-53 between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said

India has entered into the Guinness World Records for constructing the longest continuously laid bituminous lane of 75 kilometres in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the NH-53 between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday.

The minister, in a video message posted on Twitter, congratulated National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI), consultants and contractor Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd, Jagdish Kadam, from Pune on accomplishing this record.

Mentioning about the record, the Union Minister said that The total length of the 75 kilometres of single lane continuous bituminous concrete road is equivalent to 37.5 kilometres of two-lane paved shoulder road.

The work started the National Highway (NH) - 53 started on 3 June, at 7:27 am and was completed on 7 June, at 5 pm. "Total time taken is 105 hours and 33 minutes," he added.

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation! Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road... pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

"The bitumen mix of 36,634 metric tonnes, consisting of 2,070 metric of bitumen was used... 720 workers, including a team of independent consultants who worked day and night to complete this task," Gadkari said.

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous was for building 25.275 kilometres of road that was achieved in Doha, Qatar in February 2019 and that task was completed in 10 days, Gadkari said.

The Amravati to Akola section is part of NH 53 and this is an important east-west corridor which connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule and Surat. "It passes through a mineral-rich region of our country. I have been informed that nearly 35 per cent of work is completed on this stretch, from Amravati to Akola, and nearly 65 per cent in Akola to Chikli section," he added.

"With this achievement, there will be a great relief to commuters, the movement of traffic will be smooth, and the travel time will be reduced." Gadkari said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.