India COVID-19 update: 1,007 test positive in a single day, active cases increase to 11,058

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,30,39,023. As many as 818 patients got recovered from the virus on Wednesday

India reported 1,007 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate at 0.23 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday morning.

With the fresh infections, country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,30,39,023 (4 crore 30 lakh 39 thousand and 23). There are currently 11,058 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

The health ministry informed that 818 patients got recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, total recoveries in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, has increased to 4,25,06,228 (4 crore 25 lakh 6 thousand 2 hundred and 28).

So far, 5,21,737 (5 lakh 21 thousand 7 hundred and 37) people have died of COVID-19 in the country. In the last 24 hours, one death was reported in the country, which was in Maharashtra.

The country's COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

India started the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 186.22 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. In the last 24 hours, 14,48,876 (14 lakh 48 thousand 8 hudndred and 76) doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the country.

As many as 4,34,877 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country on Wednesday. The total number of COVID tests conducted so far is more than 83.08 crore.

