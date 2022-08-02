India confirms eighth case of monkeypox after another Nigerian tests positive in Delhi

So far, Kerala with five cases has the maximum infections. This is Delhi's third case, with the previous two being recorded recently

New Delhi: Delhi has reported another new case of monkeypox virus on Tuesday. A Nigerian residing in Delhi has tested positive for the virus. With this, the national capital has logged three cases of the viral disease.

"Another Nigerian man living in Delhi tests positive for monkeypox," news agency ANI quoted its official sources as saying.

With this, India has reported eight monkeypox cases.

Delhi reported first monkeypox case last month when a 34-year-old man, a resident of west Delhi, had tested positive. Fourteen of his contacts, including the doctor who first treated him, were quarantined but none of them showed any symptoms.

The patient was been discharged from the LNJP Hospital on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the condition of the second monkeypox patient in Delhi, a Nigerian national, is said to be stable.

"He has fever, skin eruptions and blisters and is being monitored by doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital," officials said.

LNJP Hospital in the nodal hospital for treatment of monkeypox in the national capital.

The test reports of the remaining two suspected patients are awaited, PTI mentioned officials as saying.

The remaining five monkeypox cases were reported from Kerala. The state has also reported country's first death due to the monkeypox virus.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George today said that a 30-year-old UAE returnee has tested positive for the monkeypox virus and has been undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

"He had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from UAE," George said.

A 22-year-old man, who recently returned from UAE, died in Kerala and his samples reports showed him positive for monkeypox virus.

Amid the rise in monkeypox cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday assured citizens not to panic and said that an awareness campaign is being run in collaboration with the state governments to prevent the spread of the infection.

"There is no need to be afraid of monkeypox, an awareness campaign is being run in collaboration with the state governments: Public awareness is very necessary in the context of monkeypox. We have also formed a task force under the chairmanship of a member of NITI Aayog on behalf of the Government of India," Mandaviya said.

Symptoms of monkeypox

Fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and the bumps on parts of the body are some of the common symptoms of monkeypox virus. The illness has been relatively mild in many men and can be contagious for weeks. The lesions can be extremely painful.

