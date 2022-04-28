India battles heat wave, orange alert warning for Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha; temperature to breach 45 degrees Celsius

India Meteorological Department has predicted that at least for the next five days, heat wave conditions would prevail in most parts of the country

Most parts of India have been battling soaring temperature and intense heat wave as the country sees its hottest start of summer. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department has warned of severe heat wave in as many as five states with maximum temperature soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

Frequent power cuts during the excruciating weather is adding woes to people across the country. The heatwave warning by the weather office clearly indicates that there no relief in sight from warmer days.

IMD has predicted that at least for the next five days, heat wave conditions would prevail in most parts of the country. "Heatwave conditions to prevail over Northwest and Central India during next five days and over East India during next 3 days and abate thereafter," the weather office said.

Also, a rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature very likely over parts of Northwest India during the next three days.

A heat wave warning has been sounded for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Odisha. Temperature in these stated are predicted to surpass 45 degrees Celsius.

"On Wednesday (27 April), some parts of country recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. In view of this, we've announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. During the first week of May, we expect to witness western disturbances and chances of rain increase," IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.

Jammu too recorded its hottest day of the season with the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile in Odisha the maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees Celsius. Due to heat wave, all schools in the state have been shut till 30 April.

Heat wave is also affecting people of West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during meeting with Chief Ministers, on Wednesday, said, "Temperatures are rising rapidly in the country, and rising much earlier than usual."

Heatwave is common in the country and the temperature usually picks up during May and June, however, summer began early this year, with temperatures touch new high from March itself.

The average maximum temperatures recorded in the month of March were the highest in 122 years.

Notably, IMD qualitatively classifies a heat wave as one when the air temperature becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is also defined based on temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal. Heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in plains and 30 degrees Celsius or more in the hills.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.