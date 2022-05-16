India bans wheat export: What is durum, common bread, and sharbati varieties of wheat and how are they different?

Due to food security risks, India has banned the export of all wheat, including high-protein durum and normal soft bread varieties

India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices amid increasing food security risks for India and its neighbours.

However, due to government agreements, exports will be allowed to vulnerable countries for their food security needs. Through these measures, the government aims to control the wheat and atta prices that have increased sharply owing to a rise in demand for exports and likely lower output in the current year.

The commerce department said in a notification that export of all wheat, including high-protein durum and normal soft bread varieties, have been moved from “free” to “prohibited” category with effect from 13 May.

What are all the wheat varieties that we consume and what is the difference, let’s take a look:

Durum wheat



Predominantly grown in the Middle East, durum wheat makes for the second most cultivated species of wheat after common wheat.

It is also known as pasta wheat or macaroni wheat. The name is derived from the fact that semolina, which is used to make pasta, noodles, macaroni etc, is obtained by grinding the coarse grains of durum wheat.

Even though it has a slightly higher protein content than common wheat, durum is also high in gluten.

Hence, it is not suitable for making bread. Since its grain is harder, it requires more grinding to produce flour, which damages some of its starch content.

Common bread wheat

The common bread wheat, or just bread wheat, is the most common variety of wheat produced worldwide. India produces Indian dwarf wheat, which is a variety of common bread wheat.

It gets its name due to its round and small grains. It is lighter in colour and milder in flavour when compared to the common bread wheat grown in the United States.

However, there are no significant differences in their nutritional profiles.

Whole-wheat flour can be a rich source of various antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Sharbati wheat

The indigenous wheat variety comes exclusively from the Sehore and Vidisha region in Madhya Pradesh.

Due to the potash-rich soil and adequate amount of rain, the wheat grain is richer in protein and sweeter in taste compared to other varieties.

The organically grown grain is bigger in size and has a nutty flavour to it. It is considered the healthiest wheat variety available in India.

Khapli wheat

India is the biggest cultivator of Khapli wheat in the world, which is also known as Samba, Emmer or Diabetic wheat.

Scientific evidence has suggested that it has properties to lower the lipid and glucose levels in the blood, making it suitable for weight loss.

As per an NDTV report, khapli wheat has complex carbs that can boost immunity. It is thus, a great grain for children, adults and senior citizens.

Gluten molecule is weak in khapli wheat and is thus suitable for people with gluten intolerance.

Loaded with dietary fibres, chapati made with khapli wheat can keep you full for longer.



