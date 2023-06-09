India at the 'centre of AI innovation,' will invest in several startups, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
In an interaction with prominent businessmen and students, Sam Altman, who is visiting India, revealed that he is pleasantly surprised by Indian startups and how they function. He also plans on investing in several Indian startups and is discussing it with some people
During his visit to India, Sam Altman revealed that he is pleasantly surprised in the way India has adopted AI, and believes that the country is at the centre of innovation when it comes to AI. As a result, the OpenAI CEO and the inventor of ChatGPT plans on investing in several startups in India, that are working on AI, and on technology in education.
Speaking about OpenAI’s venture capital arm investing in Indian startups, the OpenAI CEO said, “We had some discussions yesterday (about investing in Indian startups) and we would love to invest in Indian startups.”
Surprised by India’s startup ecosystem
Altman also revealed that he and his team were amazed by the way startups function in India. “We were always amazed by the quality of Indian startups. The energy we are seeing in Indian startups, we are looking to fund them,” he said.
Related Articles
Altman also expressed that India has one of the largest startup ecosystems globally.
Having previously served as the president of Y Combinator, an early-stage startup accelerator program based in the United States in 2014, Altman brings prior experience in working with startups in their initial stages.
It is worth mentioning that OpenAI introduced its venture capital division, OpenAI Startup Fund, in the latter part of the previous year. According to their website, they are seeking to collaborate with a select group of early-stage startups in areas where artificial intelligence can bring about a transformative impact, such as healthcare, climate change, and education. They aim to empower individuals by utilizing AI tools to enhance productivity.
Altman shared during an interaction with students that earlier in the day, he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He mentioned that their discussions revolved around establishing global regulations for artificial intelligence and collaborating with stakeholders in the country to leverage the technology for educational purposes.
Altman’s experiences as an investor
When a student asked Altman for his advice to startups, he humorously remarked that some of the suggestions he provided to young companies during his time as the head of Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator (YC) turned out to be incorrect.
“I genuinely feel regretful about the advice I gave at YC. I might even consider removing my blog. OpenAI managed to secure one billion dollars in funding even before launching a product… This serves as definitive evidence that my advice doesn’t always hold true,” he explained.
He further added, “The unconventional path we took to achieve the concept of ‘making something people want,’ which we proudly display on YC T-shirts, demonstrates our unique approach.”
Altman’s India trip is part of a multi-leg tour which will also include visits to countries such as Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea. Altman hopes that he is able to help these countries to be a part of a universal organisation that can decide the future of AI, rather than make contradictory and sometimes conflicting regulations that would stymie the development of AI.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AI Hallucinates, Falsely Implicates: Man sues OpenAI after ChatGPT claimed he embezzled money
OpenAI is getting sued in the US, after ChatGPT, its LLM chatbot falsely claimed that a popular radio host from Georgia, US embezzled money from a non-profit organisation. The AI chatbot went further by fabricating entire passages, making stuff up to support its claims
AI sets NVIDIA on path to become first US chipmaker to be valued over $1 trillion
AI-driven GPU demand has pushed NVIDIA to become the first US chip maker to reach a valuation of $1 trillion. With this, NVIDIA will soon join the likes of Meta, Apple, Alphabet aka Google, Microsoft, and Amazon
Planning to get ChatGPT to write your CV? Recruiters may reject you on the spot, finds survey
While AI large language models or LLMs like ChatGPT may be a godsend in some situations, using ChatGPT-like tools to write your resume or CVs may get you rejected immediately by hiring managers and recruiters, a new study has found