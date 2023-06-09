India at the 'centre of AI innovation,' will invest in several startups, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

During his visit to India, Sam Altman revealed that he is pleasantly surprised in the way India has adopted AI, and believes that the country is at the centre of innovation when it comes to AI. As a result, the OpenAI CEO and the inventor of ChatGPT plans on investing in several startups in India, that are working on AI, and on technology in education.

Speaking about OpenAI’s venture capital arm investing in Indian startups, the OpenAI CEO said, “We had some discussions yesterday (about investing in Indian startups) and we would love to invest in Indian startups.”

Surprised by India’s startup ecosystem

Altman also revealed that he and his team were amazed by the way startups function in India. “We were always amazed by the quality of Indian startups. The energy we are seeing in Indian startups, we are looking to fund them,” he said.

Altman also expressed that India has one of the largest startup ecosystems globally.

Having previously served as the president of Y Combinator, an early-stage startup accelerator program based in the United States in 2014, Altman brings prior experience in working with startups in their initial stages.

It is worth mentioning that OpenAI introduced its venture capital division, OpenAI Startup Fund, in the latter part of the previous year. According to their website, they are seeking to collaborate with a select group of early-stage startups in areas where artificial intelligence can bring about a transformative impact, such as healthcare, climate change, and education. They aim to empower individuals by utilizing AI tools to enhance productivity.

Altman shared during an interaction with students that earlier in the day, he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He mentioned that their discussions revolved around establishing global regulations for artificial intelligence and collaborating with stakeholders in the country to leverage the technology for educational purposes.

Altman’s experiences as an investor

When a student asked Altman for his advice to startups, he humorously remarked that some of the suggestions he provided to young companies during his time as the head of Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator (YC) turned out to be incorrect.

“I genuinely feel regretful about the advice I gave at YC. I might even consider removing my blog. OpenAI managed to secure one billion dollars in funding even before launching a product… This serves as definitive evidence that my advice doesn’t always hold true,” he explained.

He further added, “The unconventional path we took to achieve the concept of ‘making something people want,’ which we proudly display on YC T-shirts, demonstrates our unique approach.”

Altman’s India trip is part of a multi-leg tour which will also include visits to countries such as Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea. Altman hopes that he is able to help these countries to be a part of a universal organisation that can decide the future of AI, rather than make contradictory and sometimes conflicting regulations that would stymie the development of AI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.