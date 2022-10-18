India among top contributors to UN Peacekeeping Force, says PM Modi at Interpol meet in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is one of the top contributors in sending brave soldiers to the United Nations Peacekeeping Force, who are then deployed across the world to help lesser developed nations involved in conflict.

“India is one of the top contributors in sending brave men to the United Nations Peacekeeping operations. Even before our own Independence, we have made sacrifices to make the world a better place. The Indian Police Force implements more than 900 national and 10,000 state laws,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the 90th Interpol general assembly that is being attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

The Interpol general assembly is being held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from October 18 to 21, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

Drawing attention to India’s contribution to global peacekeeping efforts in conflict zones, PM Modi said, “In upholding diversity and democracy, India is a case study for the world… Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organisations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework of the law and order system in most countries.”

The general assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets annually to take key decisions related to its functioning. Tuesday’s meeting is taking place in India after a gap of nearly 25 years, after it was held in 1997.

India’s proposal to host the Interpol general assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India’s Independence was accepted by the top law enforcing agency with overwhelming majority.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock as well as the CBI director were present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of Rs 100 denomination at the Interpol general assembly meet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.