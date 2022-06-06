India adds 4,518 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate jumps to 1.62%

India now has 25,782 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 1,730 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

India has reported a rise of 5.80 per cent in daily COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told on Monday morning. In the last 24 hours, the country added 4,518 new COVID cases and nine deaths.

The fresh infections reported on Monday were 428 higher than 4,270 cases reported on Sunday.

India's coronavirus infection tally has now risen to 4,31,81,335 (4 crore 31 lakh 81 thousand 3 hundred and 35), while the total casualties due to the virus has climbed to 5,24,701 (5 lakh 24 thousand 7 hundred and 1).

Of the new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, Maharashtra alone logged 1,494 infections and one death. Mumbai registered 961 cases and one fatality due to the infection. For the fourth consecutive day, the state has been reporting more than one thousand coronavirus cases.

Delhi reported 343 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu added 107 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from the United States and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Chennai accounted for a majority of the fresh infections with 43. Kancheepuram reported 16 cases followed by Chengalpet (13), Tiruvallur (7), Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli (six each), Erode and Kanyakumari (4) while Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram districts added one case each.

The country's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 1.62 per cent on Monday, up from 1.03 per cent a day ago. Weekly positivity rate 0.91 per cent.

The country now has 25,782 active cases of COVID-19. There has been an increase of 1,730 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The health ministry COVID-19 bulletin said that the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.

In the last 24 hours, 2,779 patients got recuperated from COVID-19, increasing the total recoveries in the country to 4,26,30,852 (4 crore 26 lakh 30 thousand 8 hundred and 52).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate on Monday stood at 98.73 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,78,059 (2 lakh 78 thousand and 59) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The medical body said that 85,29,01,546 (85 crore 29 lakh 1 thousand 5 hundred and 46) tests have been conducted for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As many as 2,57,187 (2 lakh 57 thousand 1 hundred and 87) beneficiaries received their COVID-19 shot in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on 16 January, 2021. Since then, over 194.12 crore doses have been administered to the eligible population across the country.

With inputs from PTI

