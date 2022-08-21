India adds 11,539 new COVID-19 infections, 34 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases drop below 1 lakh-mark

Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra are among the states and Union Territories reporting most number of new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India has logged 11,539 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday morning.

The new cases today are lower than 13,272 fresh infections reported by the health ministry on Saturday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 4,43,39,429 (4 crore 43 lakh 39 thousand 4 hundred and 29).

The number of COVID-19 active cases in India has now come down to 99,879. There has been decline of 1,287 cases in the active caseload in span of 24 hours. The country's active case now comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections.

India's COVID-19 positivity rate

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate of the country today was at 3.75 per cent, down from 4.21 per cent reported yesterday.

However, the weekly positivity rate was slightly higher at 3.88 per cent.

States reporting most number of new COVID-19 cases

Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra are among the states and Union Territories reporting most number of COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra logged 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of the fresh infections, Mumbai Circle led with 1,229, Pune Circle (263), Nashik Circle (117), Nagpur Circle (112), Kolhapur Circle (48), Latur Circle (33), Akola Circle (27) and Aurangabad Circle (26).

Karnataka reported 1,713 fresh COVID-19 cases. Bengaluru urban district alone contributed 965 fresh cases, 97 fresh infections were reported in Mysuru, 65 in Chikkamagaluru, 64 in Hassan, 59 in Dharwad and, 48 each in Ballari and Belagavi.

Delhi recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases in the span of 24 hours and the positivity rate has increased to 11.23 per cent.

COVID-19 recoveries in India

According to the health ministry, 12,783 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 4,37,12,218 (4 crore 37 lakh 12 thousand 2 hundred and 18).

The national recovery rate now stands at 98.59 per cent.

COVID-19 deaths in India

With 34 deaths, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the country's tally of COVID-19 fatalities has increased to 5,27,332 (5 lakh 27 thousand 3 hundred and 32).

The 25 new COVID-19 deaths in last 25 hours include nine from Delhi, four from Karnataka, three each from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and two each from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

COVID-19 testing

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,07,680 (3 lakh 7 thousand 6 hundred and 80) COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

The council further stated that since the start of the pandemic, 88,24,95,963 (88 crore 24 lakh 95 thousand 9 hundred and 63) samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country.

COVID-19 vaccination

As per the latest update by the health ministry, 26,58,755 (26 lakh 58 thousand 7 hundred and 55) doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in the country on 16 January, 2021, and since then, over 209.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population of India.

With inputs from agencies

