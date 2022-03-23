India achieves highest ever goods export target of $400 billion; PM Modi lauds key milestone

Modi posted a graphics of India achieving the highest ever exports target nine days ahead of the intended deadline.

Hailing the country's success in achieving its goods export target of USD 400 billion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal," Modi tweeted.

India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal pic.twitter.com/zZIQgJuNeQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

In a reply during the question hour in Lok Sabha in February, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "For 10th month in a row, April 2021 to January 2022, India has posted over USD 30 billion of exports. It is a record, we have already crossed USD 334 billion of exports which is more than the highest ever that India has done in full 12 months period. We are well on track to achieve USD 400 billion of exports.”

According to the commerce ministry, India, in December 2021, achieved exports of $37 billion, its highest ever in a month, and a jump of 37 per cent from December the previous year. Last December, India's merchandise exports stood at $37.29 billion, while the corresponding figures from 12 months prior were recorded at over $27.22 billion, reports Hindustan Times.

