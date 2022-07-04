India achieves 'extraordinary feat', 90% of adult population completely vaccinated against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021. As per the latest health bulletin by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), more than 197.98 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that 90 per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Calling it an "extraordinary feat", Mandaviya said: "With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90 per cent of its adult population."

"We will win the battle against the pandemic together!" the health minister said.

India started the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021. As per the latest health bulletin by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), more than 197.98 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India.

As per the health ministry, till date, total of 55,83,57,087 (55 crore 83 lakh 57 thousand and 87) first doses and 50,22,61,478 (50 crore 22 lakh 61 thousand 4 hundred and 78) second doses have been administered to beneficiaries between 18-44 years. The number of precaution doses administered in this age group stands at 32,40,839 (32 lakh 40 thousand 8 hundred and 39).

The MoHFW on Monday morning informed that the country logged 16,135 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Most number of fresh infections were reported in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The COVID-19 active cases continue to rise over the last few days. The country now has 1,13,864 (1 lakh 13 thousand 8 hundred and 64) active cases of coronavirus.

There has been increase of 2,153 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry informed.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate today was at 4.85 per cent, up from 4.27 per cent from Sunday. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.74 per cent.

