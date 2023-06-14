India accomplished journey from red tape to red carpet in 9 years of Modi rule, says Amit Shah
Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the 'nine years of ease of business'.
India has accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.
Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India’s aspirations to drive growth in the “nine years of ease of business”.
"India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination," he wrote on Twitter.
India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness.
PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination. pic.twitter.com/hAPGfVQe80
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2023
The home minister said whether it is “Start Up India”, “Stand Up India”, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.
"PM @narendramodi Ji unleashed the aspirations of India to drive growth in the #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. Whether it is Start Up India, Stand Up India, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitating growth spurred innovation and development," he said in another tweet.
PM @narendramodi Ji unleashed the aspirations of India to drive growth in the #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness.
Whether it is Start Up India, Stand Up India, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitating growth spurred innovation and development. pic.twitter.com/s2b1uqzH58
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2023
