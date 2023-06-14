India

India accomplished journey from red tape to red carpet in 9 years of Modi rule, says Amit Shah

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the 'nine years of ease of business'.

FP Staff June 14, 2023 15:20:23 IST
India has accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India’s aspirations to drive growth in the “nine years of ease of business”.

“India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination,” he wrote on Twitter.

The home minister said whether it is “Start Up India”, “Stand Up India”, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.

Updated Date: June 14, 2023 15:20:23 IST

