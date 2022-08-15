Independence Day: How to celebrate at home while maintaining social distancing

There is no better way to celebrate Independence Day than celebrating it while being a responsible citizen. Reducing the spread of the virus by staying at home or by maintaining social distance is a work no less than the work of a hero

With the COVID-19 being far from over, it becomes important for every citizen to celebrate any occasion with precautions. As India marks its 75th year of Independence on 15 August this year, there can be no better way than toasting the occasion while being a responsible citizen. In contemporary times, helping to check the spread of the virus by staying at home or by maintaining social distance is a work no less than the work of a hero. The way our freedom fighters contributed to our nation's independence from British rule on 15 August, 1947, it's high time that we too do our bit to make the country free from the deadly coronavirus.

So, here are some ways to celebrate the Independence Day at home while maintaining social distancing:

Watch movies related to patriotism: There are many brilliant movies available based on freedom fighters and patriotism. Watching such movies can be a great way to learn about our Indian freedom struggle. Human brain learns faster when it’s getting entertainment. Some of the movies you should watch are: The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Mangal Pandey, Gandhi, and Sardar Udham.

Play quiz with your friends online: You can play a quiz about Independence Day with your friends via virtual meetings. This will improve your knowledge about India’s freedom struggle, and you will be able to celebrate this day in a very productive manner.

Flying kites: You can engage in this extremely fun activity of flying kites this Independence Day. You can do this while staying near your house or on the terrace. During Independence Day, kite flying is a very common sight in India.

Cook a variety of Indian food: India is known for its wide range of dishes. You can try to make a few of them this Independence Day. Cooking good food is a part that is never skipped in any celebration in India.

Spend time with your family: In this busy schedule, we hardly get any time for our family members. So, why not utilise this day to spend some quality time with your family and strengthen the bond?

