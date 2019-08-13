Independence Day: Delhi Metro parking lots to remain shut and other increased security measures taken at railway stations

Ahead of Independence Day, security arrangements have been beefed up by Indian Railways and metro rail stations across the country.

As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the parking zones at all metro stations will remain closed for 22 hours beginning 6 am on 14 August till 2 pm on 15 August.

The DMRC has been making a public announcement at all its metro stations regarding this arrangement.

Similar security arrangements have been taken in metro and train stations in other cities too.

While the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is in charge of railway stations and trains, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the sole agency in charge of security of metro stations. Additional forces of RPF and CISF have been deployed for special security.

All a passenger needs to know:

· Additional armed personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed at railway stations across the country and also on trains.

· Sniffer dogs of RPF are on duty at major railway stations to detect explosives, ammunitions and other objectionable items.

· Parking facility at all the metro stations in Delhi will remain closed from 6 am of 14 August to 2 pm of 15 August.

· At metro stations, a commuter will have to undergo physical search by CISF personnel twice before stepping onto the platform (usually it is only once). This is in addition to passing through a metal detector and frisking with a hand-held detector.

· Train passengers and metro rail commuters have to be extra cautious about the items they carry with them.

· Passengers must carry a valid photo identification card or document. For example, Aadhar card, Voters’ ID card, etc.

· Passengers should avoid getting into an argument with RPF personnel or railway staff if they make any enquiry about one’s baggage, etc.

· During this special security period, metro rail commuters must be careful while carrying electrical and electronic gadgets and any kind of sharp objects or tools in handbags.

A word of caution

One can end up paying a heavy penalty and face imprisonment for violation of rules – both in the case of railways and metro rail.

Click here for more information on what you can or cannot carry in a train.