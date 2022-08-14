Independence Day 2022: When and where to watch Prime Minister's Red Fort speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the tradition of addressing the nation from Red Fort in Delhi. Here’s how you can watch PM Modi’s address live

This Monday marks the 75th Independence Day, the platinum jubilee since India got its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the citizens of the country from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital and present the roadmap to boost the nation's growth.

Just like every year, the tradition of addressing the nation from the historical landmark of the capital city will continue. This year marks the 75 years of independence, and the day will begin with the hoisting of the national flag at the Red Fort. The 71-year-old politician will hoist the national flag among a large gathering of audience present at the venue.

Where to watch the Prime Minister’s live speech on Independence Day?

The PM's address to the nation will be broadcast live by national public broadcaster Doordarshan. The address can also be listened to on radio through All India Radio channels. The address will also be live-streamed by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on its YouTube channel, as well as on its Twitter handle. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will also air the national address and will provide live updates of the speech on Twitter. Before PM Modi’s speech, newly-elected President of the country Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the history of its people, culture and achievements, the Government of India also launched an initiative called Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. According to the Ministry of Culture, this campaign is dedicated to the people of India who have been instrumental in bringing the country to where it is today. The campaign was launched on 12 March, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence and will end a year later on 15 August, 2023.

