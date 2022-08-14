Independence Day 2022: Tips for students on how to deliver interesting I-Day speech

If you are planning to give a speech this Independence Day, then here are some tips that can come in handy

This year, India will be marking its 75th year of Independence. Our nation got its independence on 15 August 1947 from British rule, and since then, Independence Day is commemorated every year on 15 August in the country. The legislative sovereignty was transferred to the Indian Constituent Assembly from the UK Parliament after the passing of Indian Independence Act, 1947. On this day, the Indian flag is hoisted by our honourable Prime Minister on the Red Fort in New Delhi, and 21 gun shots are fired to honour the occasion. During this occasion, children dress up as freedom fighters, and deliver their speech.

So, if you are planning to give a speech this Independence Day, then here are some tips that can come in handy:

Knowledge about the history:

The knowledge about history is always appreciated by the audience. You will need to properly tell the history of the occasion in your speech.

This day holds a very crucial importance for our country as many legendary freedom fighters have sacrificed their lives to make India independent. So, people will always want to remember the struggles India has gone through to reach where it is today.

No jargons:

Make sure that you are not using complicated words in your speech as not everyone will be able to understand. Remember, your goal is to communicate and not to sound genius. You will also have to make kids understand the significance of this day, so deliver your speech in a simple manner.

Give interesting facts:

To stop the speech from getting boring, keep your audiences interested by giving interesting facts. People love to hear facts.

Structure your speech:

While preparing your speech, make sure that you are properly structuring it. If you don’t do it, then you may fail to make clear points to the audiences and end up confusing them.

Include famous quotes:

Use some famous quotes said by our freedom fighters in the speech. It will help the audiences in connecting with the history better.

So, these were some of the tips for delivering an interesting Independence Day speech.

