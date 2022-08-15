Independence Day 2022: PM Modi salutes children who say no to foreign toys
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast in July, the Prime Minister had also praised the Indian toy industry, saying that exports had increased from Rs 300–400 crore to Rs 2,600 crore
New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised kids for refusing foreign toys, saying that they have "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" running through their blood.
The Prime Minister claimed that the nation's conscience has been awakened in his speech delivered from the Red Fort's ramparts on the 76th anniversary of Independence Day.
"I want to salute the little children between 5 and 7 years of age. The nation's consciousness has been awakened. I have heard from countless families that 5-7 year old children tell their parents that they do not want to play with foreign toys. When a 5-year-old child makes such a resolution, it reflects the spirit of self-reliant India in him and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' runs through his veins," the PM said.
The Prime Minister had also lauded Indian toy industry in his monthly "Mann ki Baat' broadcast in July noting that its export has soared to Rs 2,600 crore from Rs 300-400 crore.
Calling on people to be "vocal for local toys", the prime minister had last year said that about 80 per cent of the toys were being imported by India with crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation.
Noting that India's share is only about 1.5 billion dollars (over Rs 11,000 crore) in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars (Rs 7.5 lakh crore), Modi had pitched for improving the country's standing in what he called Toyconomy' or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry.
