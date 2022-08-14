Independence Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

India annually celebrates its Independence Day on 15 August. This year India celebrates its 75th Independence Day

India, which celebrates Independence Day on 15 August, will mark its 75th anniversary this year. The occasion is invariably toasted with great enthusiasm and gusto across the nation, and a grand celebration is usually organised at the Red Fort in New Delhi. People hoist the tricolour flag, sing the national anthem, and keenly participate in various cultural events. To celebrate the day, the government of India will be organising different events under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', with the 'Nation First, Always First' theme. The government aims to hoist 200 million Tricolours to mark the special occasion. On this day, the Prime Minister addresses the country from the Red Fort. This tradition was started by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the independent India, and is continued till date.

History

The 'Purna Swaraj' resolution was passed in 1929 at the Lahore session of the Indian National Congress. The INC put forward its demand for complete independence, a deviation from the then dominion status.

The resolution was passed as the talks between Lord Irwin and Indian delegates were not successful. Britishers wanted to give dominion status to India. Indians, represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Mahatma Gandhi, and Tej Bahadur Sapru, wanted complete independence.

As the delegates did not reach any conclusion, INC made a decision to demand only complete independence and chose 26 January, 1930, as the first 'Independence Day'.

After the INC passed the resolution, Nehru, on 29 December, 1929, hoisted our national flag on the banks of the Ravi in Lahore.

Significance

The Independence Day of India is celebrated all over the country on 15 August with great enthusiasm. The day is of great significance to every Indian as it reminds about the beginning of new India, the beginning of an era when India got free from British colonialism after being ruled for more than 200 years. On this day, we pay tribute to all freedom fighters and leaders who struggled and sacrificed their lives to bring independence to the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.