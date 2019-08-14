Independence Day 2019: From Subhash Chandra Bose to Mahatma Gandhi, a look at powerful quotes by freedom fighters

Independence Day 2019 | With India gearing up to celebrate its 73rd year of Independence on 15 August, the day serves as a great reminder of all the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, as India fought for its independence from British rule.

After India gained its hard-fought Independence on 15 August, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, raised the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

With the completion of 72 years of Independence, India has made progress in every field, from education to military and space programmes. Every Independence Day, flag hoisting ceremonies take place and cultural programmes are held in governmental and non-governmental institutions all over the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver a speech to the nation on Wednesday (14 August) at 7 pm and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday (15 August) from the ramparts of Red Fort. Before his speech, the Tricolour will be hosted followed by the singing of the national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to freedom fighters.

On this occasion, as every Indian living in any part of the world, remembers and honours the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters so we could be born in an independent nation, let's take a look at some of their powerful messages that resonate even today.

Subhash Chandra Bose

Bhagat Singh

Mahatma Gandhi

Chandra Shekhar Azad

Sarojini Naidu