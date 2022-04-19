IndBank recruitment 2022: Check steps to apply for 73 Field Staff and other posts

IndBank recruitment drive 2022 aims to fill up 73 posts in the organisation and the last date to apply for the vacancies is 26 April

Chennai based IndBank has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Staff and other positions. Those eligible can apply online and fill up the application form by visiting the official website of IndBank- indbankonline.com. The last date to apply for the vacancies is 26 April, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 73 posts in the organisation.

Here are the vacancy details:

Head- Account opening Department: 1 Vacancy

Account Opening Staff: 4 Vacancies

DP Staff: 2 Vacancies

Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 Vacancies

Back Office Staff: 5 Vacancies

Systems & Networking Engineer: 1 Vacancy

Research Analyst: 1 Vacancy

Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 Vacancy

Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 Vacancies

Field Staff – Retail Loan Counselor: 43 Vacancies

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit required for each post in the official notification.

How to apply?

Eligible candidates may download the application form from the website indbankonline.com and should send the duly filled applications with the copy of enclosures through courier or Registered Post to the address below:

Head Administration No. 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai - 35

Alternatively, the applicants can also mail the scanned copy of the duly filled application along with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.

Important instruction for the candidate:

Before applying for the post, candidates need to verify and satisfy himself/herself in regards to the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the notice. The company would be free to reject an application at any stage of the recruitment if the he/she is found ineligible for the post for which he/she has applied. The decision of the company shall be final in deciding about the eligibility norms.

How will the candidates be selected?

The candidates will be selected via an interview. A screening committee will be screening the applications received for the post from the eligible candidates. Interview and the final selection will also be done by the concerned committee.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.