The Bangus Valley is renowned for its flanking highlands and diverse range of flora and fauna.

Tourism is considered to be an economic boon for Jammu and Kashmir as industrial development is largely restricted to steep terrains. The area is the most frequently visited tourist destination in North India and one of the most adored travel destinations in all of Asia.

The valley has become a lovely tourist destination because of its splendid backwaters, hill towns, and landscapes. The splendour of the state is enhanced by historical sites, forts, sacred locations, hill resorts, etc. However, there are some off-bit places that have not witnessed a lot of tourists. Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim has come up with such a destination named Bangus Valley, located in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bangus Valley is renowned for its flanking highlands and diverse range of flora and fauna. Solheim’s video that he has uploaded on Twitter, captures them all. The video shows a clear-water stream rushing by a steep meadow where a couple of horses can be seen blissfully grazing amidst the lush verdant. The blue sky and the glittery sunlight on the green valley were enough to grab the attention of internet users.

Solheim, amazed by the view, found no word except “incredible” to describe the scenic beauty of India. He captioned the video, “This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley.” Since being shared, the video has earned more than 1 lakh views and over 5,000 users have liked it so far. In the comment section, users got delighted after watching the heavenly sight. Some of them also suggested other lovely places in Kashmir.

A user wrote, “Among many pearls, this is one of them.”

Another one tagged it as the “Switzerland of India.”

A person shared a view from the Pangi Valley.

Here are some other reactions:

Previously, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a beautiful cafe in Kashmir run by the Indian Army, through a post on his Twitter handle.

In the video, blogger Garima Goel showed us around the Log Hut cafe surrounded by hills. It is situated in the Gurez valley of northern Kashmir. Travelers can enjoy a wide selection of snacks and drinks while relishing the stunning scenery outside. Social media users lavished admiration for the wonderful location of the cafe and the video accumulated as many as 20,000 likes.

