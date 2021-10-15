In Vijaya Dashami speech, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat talks about J&K situation, slams OTT platforms

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate them

From the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, revisiting India’s population policy, to the lack of control over OTT content, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat touched on a range of issues in his Vijayadashami address on Friday.

Addressing the annual Vijaya Dashmi rally at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

He said that only “Sanatan Hindu culture” can save the world from radicalism, terrorism and intolerance, “with its ability to accept all”. The RSS chief was performing a ‘shastra puja’ on the occasion of Dussehra in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat performs 'Shastra Pooja' on the occasion of #VijayaDashami2021, in Nagpur, Maharashtra

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear.

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and OTT platforms and asked the government to take efforts to regulate these things.

"Terrorists are resorting to targeted violence in Jammu and Kashmir to instill fear," he said.

On 12 October, five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. On 19 August, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

Bhagwat said societal consciousness is still skewed with caste-based sentiments and the RSS is working to address it.

On Afghanistan

He showed concern over the geo-political changes in Afghanistan and questioned the intention of Taliban, Pakistan and China while adding that India's military preparedness on the borders needs to be strengthened.

In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "We know Taliban's history. China and Pakistan support it to this day. Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't. Has China's intentions towards India changed? While dialogues should happen but we need to be aware, alert and prepared."

"Their predisposition - passionate fanaticism, tyranny and terrorism in the name of Islam - is sufficient to make everyone apprehensive of the Taliban. But now China, Pakistan and Turkey have coalesced in an unholy coalition with the Taliban. Since Abdali, our north-western borders are once again a matter of serious concern," said the RSS chief.

Mohan Bhagwat said that border security needs to be strengthened not just along the land border but also along the coastline where silent attacks take place.

He said that the illegal infiltration from across the border should be completely curbed while adding that these infiltrators should be deprived of citizenship rights by creating a national citizen magazine.

On OTT, Bitcoins

Slamming the content available online, the RSS on Friday said that there’s no control over what is shown on OTT platforms. He added that post-coronavirus, even children have access to phones (due to classes being held virtually).

“…There’s no control over what’s shown on OTT platforms, post-Covid even children have phones," Bhagwat said after performing the ‘Shastra Pooja’ on the occasion of Dussehra at the RSS headquarter in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

"All kinds of narcotics are coming into the country... people are getting addicted. How to stop this? I don't know... people are scared. And all the money from these businesses, everyone knows where it goes. Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities by some foreign countries."

"...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post Corona even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled,"says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

“In the backdrop of the pandemic, online education was introduced. School-going children are now hooked on mobile phones as a rule. The government must make efforts to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms," he added.

He also expressed concern over Bitcoin and claimed that the "clandestine, uncontrolled currency" has the potential to destabilise the economy of all countries and pose serious challenges.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked magazine Panchajanya had last month called e-commerce company Amazon “East India Company 2.0", and also attacked its streaming platform Prime Video for “airing programmes opposed to Indian culture".

“Following cognizance of certain anti-Hindu content in programs such as Tandav and Paatal Lok on its OTT platform Prime Videos by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and some state governments, the company has apologised. People had alleged that Prime Videos is regularly airing such shows in which Hindu deities are made fun of and family values are assaulted," the article read.

Earlier, the RSS-linked magazine had raised objections to a few dialogues in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man in connection to Centre’s move on abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On population control policy

During his address, the RSS chief vouched for a population control bill in the country saying that there has to be a policy.

"Population policy should be considered once again, the policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem," Bhagwat said.

RSS chief's address on the Vijaya Dashami is considered an important event for the organisation as the future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. Also, he talks about the RSS' stand on many issues of national importance.

On Partition

Bhagwat came out in support of the Centre's decision to remember the pains of Partition so that "repetition of that painful history will not happen". He recalled sacrifices made by many freedom fighters and stated that while the country got its independence, the pain of Partition hasn't gone yet.

"We still feel the pain of Partition. We should know the truth of the history of Partition. To reclaim the integrity and unity of the country, the new generation should learn about this history," said Bhagwat.

He noted that the animosity because of which Partition happened should not be repeated and for this, it is vital to learn about partition.

"We should avoid repetition of animosity to remain united. The new generation needs to be conscious about self for an unbiased society which is a pre-condition for a united country. We need to welcome those who got separated from us," he added.

Bhagwat also mentioned Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Yogi Arvind to draw home the point of the united self and country. "Savarkar has said that united Hindu society when it rises will speak about Gita and Vasudhev Kutumbkam, the world is one family and if we follow it, India will solve every dispute of the world," he said.

Bhagwat, however, cautioned people against those who do not want a war-free peaceful society.

With inputs from agencies