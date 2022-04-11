In Video: Man falls to death during rescue operation in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Three persons were killed and several others got injured after cable cars on a ropeway collided with one another at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar

During the rescue operation at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, an unfortunate incident took place as a man fell down from helicopter while being rescued.

In a video of the incident, the man can be seen holding on to the rope dangling from the Indian Air Force chopper. But just as he was about to be pulled in, the man slipped and fell down.

The man is said to be from West Bengal's Burdwan.

Three persons were killed and several injured after some cable cars on a ropeway collided with one another at Trikut hills in Deoghar. Two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in the rescue operations, according to IAF.

As of 6.25 pm, 25 people have been rescued and 23 people remain trapped mid-air in a row of cable cars, according to news agency PTI.

