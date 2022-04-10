In video: Cattle smugglers throw cows out of truck in high-speed police chase in Haryana’s Gurugram

Smugglers wanted to crash and topple police cars in chase so started throwing cows put of their truck

New Delhi: Five people were arrested on Saturday in Sohna, Gurugram, for allegedly smuggling cows and firing at three SUVs chasing them. The 22 km high-speed chase also had vehicle police, who were informed about the cow smugglers.

According to a report by NDTV, the cattle smugglers were driving their truck, with seven cows in them which were being smuggled. The truck was being driven by the accused with deflated tires and in a bid to crash and topple police cars, they started to throw the animals out of the running vehicle.

Police said the chase started after the cow smugglers sped the truck when they were asked to stop as it was entering Gurugram from the Delhi border. The accused accelerated the vehicle and started to pick up speed even as the tyres were punctured,

A report by Hindustan Times said the cows were allegedly being smuggled to Mewar from Delhi for slaughtering.

Notably, Gurugram in Haryana is adjacent to Mewat that is notoriously home to cow smugglers.

Police said the accused smugglers have been identified as Yahya, Ballu, Tasleem, Khalid and Sahid.

Police informed that the accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Few country-made guns and live bullets were also recovered from them.

An FIR has been lodged and the accused have been booked under Section 13(2) (punishment for export of cow for the purpose of slaughter) of The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, as well as Section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at Bhondsi police station on Saturday.

