In video, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's family, supporters assault ACB senior officer during raids at his Jamia Nagar house

New Delhi: A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan supporters assaulting, manhandling and intimidating an official of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) during a raid in connection with the Waqf Board case has gone viral on social media.

Raids were conducted by the ACB at the residence of the Delhi’s Okhla AAP MLA on 16 September.

The ACB officer said Khan’s wife, brother and his supporters attacked his ACP who had gone to investigate the matter.

During the hearing on Saturday, ACB informed the Rouse Avenue Court that their ACP was attacked by Khan's relatives and supporters at the time of the searches. Photographs and video evidence of the attack was also shown to the court.

Three separate FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi Police in Jamia Nagar police station against the supporters of Khan for attacking an ACP of the ACB, and for possessing illegal weapons and live cartridges. Two FIRs have been filed against the aides of the AAP MLA - Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddique and the third has been registered for obstructing the raid carried out by ACB.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer Rahul Mehra said that the MLA was not present there at the time of the attack and therefore, he should not be held responsible for it.

On Saturday, a special court granted a four-day remand to the ACB to interrogate Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of Delhi Waqf Board funds during his tenure as chairman. He was arrested late on Friday after day-long raids at his residence, besides the premises of his aides and business partners.

Notably, the ACB had sought a 14-day remand to interrogate Khan in order to unearth the conspiracy in the matter and to arrest other accused.

ACB had told the court that Khan has to be taken to different parts of the country including Telangana, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Gujarat where the trail of money has to be ascertained. It said that the AAP MLA had appointed some of his friends and relatives as employees in the Delhi Waqf Board citing urgency and vacancy.

The ACB had conducted raids at four locations across Delhi, including Zakia Nagar, Balta House and Jamia Nagar, during which it unearthed cash worth over Rs 24 lakh and two unlicensed weapons.

