In Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, Gangster's daughter dies after allegedly beaten by police during raid, SHO suspended

The younger daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was also allegedly thrashed by police. She is is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment

A young woman, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Sunday. The family accused the police of killing the 27-year-old woman when they came to arrest her father.

The police raided Kanhaiya Yadav's house on Sunday following which a crowd gathered at the house. The history-sheeter's younger daughter was also allegedly thrashed by cops and she too has suffered serious injuries.

Police claim that they had gone to the house to execute a non-bailable warrant and left the place when they did not find him at home.

"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," said Sanjeev Singh, District Magistrate Varanasi.

"The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," he added.

Talking about the younger daughter of Yadav, the District Magistrate said, "She is currently admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment."

DM Sanjeev Singh also informed that the officer has been suspended.

Chandauli, SP, Ankur Aggarwal said: "Postmortem of the deceased was done, there was scratch on neck and a wound on left jaw. Except that there's no assault or injury in internal organs or externally. Cause of death remains unknown, reports to be sent to forensic experts."

The police officer further said, "Till now, it's yet to be confirmed if the deceased was hanging or was lying. Every angle and people involved in the matter will be investigated."

After the incident, the villagers chased the police personnel, leader to injuries of two cops.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest.

"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted in the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against more than seven police personnel in connection with the case.

Complainant Vijay Yadav, son of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav, lodged the FIR under section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Sayyidraja police station.

The complaint stated that around 5.00 pm on the evening on 1 May, the SHO Sayyidraja police station, Uday Pratap Singh, and Sanjay Singh along with four women constables and other police personnel forcibly entered the house of the complainant in his absence, and thrashed his sisters Nisha and Gunjan. The elder sister Nisha was thrashed to death by police officers, he alleged.

The younger daughter of Kanhaiya Yadav and sister of the deceased woman said, "We both were alone when police personnel entered our home and started beating us. Two women police constables and 8-10 male personnel took my sister to a room and beat her, and they left after half an hour. I entered the room and saw my sister hanging from a ceiling fan."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.