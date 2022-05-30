In Sidhu Moose Wala's last track 'The Last Ride', fans find eerie similarities with Tupac Shakur

Moose Wala was travelling with two friends to the Jawahar Ke village when his vehicle was sprayed with bullets. The 28-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival

Punjab Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday in the state’s Mansa district. Amidst the controversies surrounding his death, eerie coincidences between his death and his last song have been pointed out by his fans.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s last song The Last Ride was released on 15 May and was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur, who is still considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, was also shot dead in his car in 1996.

The gangsta rapper was travelling with music producer Suge Knight when he was murdered. The killing remains unsolved till date, with several conspiracy theories still circulating around it. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the killing was an act of ‘gang retaliation’.

In case of Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, the Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra has stated that the incident “seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry."

The coincidences do not end here. The cover art of Moose Wala’s The Last Ride features the car Tupac was in when he was killed. View the song here:

The lyrics of The Last Ride include the lines: "Ho chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda, ni ehda uthuga jawani ch janaja mithiye (everything is revealed in the eyes of the young boy that the funeral will take place in its youth).”

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on 29 May or 29/5. He had earlier released a song titled 295.

Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu or Sidhu Moose Wala was born in Moose Wala village of Punjab’s Mansa district. He rose to fame for his gangsta rap tracks, which glorified gun culture and gangsters. He was often embroiled in controversy due to his promotion of gun violence. The rapper had joined the Congress last year ahead of the state elections. He contested the Punjab legislative assembly elections from Mansa, but lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

Moose Wala was travelling with two friends to the Jawahar Ke village when his vehicle was sprayed with bullets. The 28-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.