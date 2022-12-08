In-principle nod for 21 greenfield airports, 9 operational: Civil aviation ministry informs Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Centre has given in-principle approval for establishing 21 greenfield airports in the country out of which nine new airports have already been operationalised, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V. K. Singh (retd) informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

The 21 greenfield airports will come up at Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Oravakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Donyi Polo, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Among these Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the art Donyi Polo Airport at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh in November, taking the total number of airports in the entire North-eastern region to seven.

Nine greenfield airports– at Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar and Donyi Polo, Itanagar are functional already while the others are in various stages of completion.

Following the Centre’s in-principle approval for the development of two such greenfield airports at Hirasar (Rajkot) and Dholera (Ahmedabad), the Gujarat government has entered into a collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of the Hirasar airport at an estimated project cost of Rs. 1405 crore

For the development of the Dholera airport at an estimated project cost of Rs. 1305 crore, a joint venture company (JV) comprising the Airports Authority of India, the Government of Gujarat and the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding equity in the ratio of 51:33:16 respectively has been formed to oversee the implementation.

