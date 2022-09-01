Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation various projects including that of the Indian Railways and the Kochi Metro and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his two-day Kochi visit. Heavy rains failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the people who had queued up on the streets to welcome the prime minister.

As his convoy headed to Nedumbassery near Kochi, people waved, cheered and clicked photos as the cars passed.

PM Modi said the biggest priority of the Union government is to provide fundamental facilities to every citizen of the country and build modern infrastructure. He said that his government is working to provide homes to the poor.

Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, two lakh houses have been approved and more than 1.30 lakh have been completed in Kerala, PM said.

The Prime Minister today dedicated to the nation various projects including that of the Indian Railways and the Kochi Metro and laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala. Inaugurated the 27-km double line of Indian Railways connecting KuruppantharaKottayam Chingavanam sections completed at a cost of Rs 750 crore.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation the newly electrified section between KollamPunalur completed at a cost of Rs 76 crore, which will offer a fillip to eco-tourism besides serving as a faster and affordable means of transportation through the picturesque route and flagged off special train services between Kottayam-Ernakulam and KollamPunalur.

Among the railway development projects for Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for three station redevelopment projects worth an estimated Rs 1,059 crore.

Also, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase-II project and inaugurated phase-1A, the first stretch from SN Junction to Vadakkekotta.

With inputs from agencies

