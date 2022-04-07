In pics: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, others celebrate Yoga Utsav at Red Fort

The 'Yoga Utsav' at the Red Fort was a part of the countdown to the International Yoga Day 2022 which will be celebrated on 21 June, like every year

New Delhi: A large number of people were seen thronging to the iconic Red Fort in the national capital Thursday, where the Ministry of Ayush has organised a grand program 'Yoga Mahotsav' on the occasion of World Health Day 2022.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Sarbananda Sonowal among others were present.

Around 2,500 people participated in the 'Yoga Utsav' at the Red Fort on Thursday.

The 'Yoga Utsav' at the Red Fort was a part of the countdown to the International Yoga Day 2022 which will be celebrated on 21 June, like every year.

The Ayush ministry has chalked out a 100-day countdown program for the 8th International Day of Yoga, wherein 100 organisations are promoting yoga in 100 different places. The ministry is the nodal body for observation of the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Every year, the main event of the International Day of Yoga sees a mass Yoga demonstration and is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The preparations for IDY 2022 are already underway. The upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in the 75th year of independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' year. To make the day even grander, the ministry has proposed to observe the yoga day at 75 iconic sites across the country.

