New Delhi: The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan, which is also the last solar eclipse of 2022, was visible on Tuesday, October 25, from parts of Europe, Northern Africa and most places of western as well as central Asia. The eclipse today was visible in Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, West Bengal on varied duration.

According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Srinagar witnessed the maximum obscuration of the solar disc at 55 per cent. The eclipse in Leh was seen at 5:21 pm, while in Delhi maximum eclipse was 5:30 pm.

In Mumbai the maximum eclipse time was 5:42 pm, Hyderabad 5:45 pm, Bengaluru 5:49 pm and Kolkata 5:01 pm.

Solar eclipse followed by lunar eclipse

An eclipse never comes alone and therefore, around two weeks after solar eclipse, there comes a lunar eclipse. The solar eclipse today will be followed by a lunar eclipse that will be on November 8.

When is the next solar eclipse?

In India, the next solar eclipse will be visible in 2027 on on August 2. It will be a total solar eclipse and hence will be visible across the country.

What happens during solar eclipse?

At the time of a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth and stops of the Sun’s light from reaching the planet.

Types of solar eclipse

There are typically three kinds of solar eclipses — total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse.

During a total eclipse, the Moon will completely cover the Sun. During an annular solar eclipse, the Moon will leave an edge of the Sun visible, while during a partial solar eclipse, like today, the Sun will be partly covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it.

Partial solar eclipse in pictures

People took to social media to share images of the partial solar eclipse visible from their city.

After searching for an X-ray for 3 hours,finally found one and here is a snap of partial solar eclipse visible from Amravati, Maharashtra.#SolarEclipse2022 #SolarEclipse #सूर्यग्रहण pic.twitter.com/cDGcBRxOHz — Prasad Tayade (@PrasaadTayade) October 25, 2022

On partial eclipse today, astronomy enthusiasts turned their gaze towards the sun as the Moon started to cover the solar disc during a partial solar eclipse.

The first contact, where in the moon begins to cover the solar disc, today started at 4:29 pm in Delhi, where the moon was expected to cover 43 per cent of the solar disc.

Since the eclipse took place in the evening, the end of the celestial phenomenon was not be visible as it took place after sunset.

Government officials cautioned that eclipsed the Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time as it could cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness.

With inputs from agencies

