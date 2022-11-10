In numbers: Know India's military might over belligerent Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: The largest volunteer army in the world since the day it was founded by the now defunct British East India Company, the Indian Army is the second biggest fighting force today.

Having created and held together the British Empire – the largest political entity in history – over a period of two centuries, the Indian Army has been fighting for the territorial integrity of India since the country gained independence in 1947.

Most of the fighting over the last 75 years has taken place against Pakistan in the forbidding heights of the Himalayas in the erstwhile kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although India had achieved conventional military superiority over Pakistan several decades ago, the Indian government under PM Narendra Modi has focussed on upgrading the fighting capability of the Indian armed forces over the past few years.

With India going through with a series of high-profile defence deals and successful tests of domestically developed weapons in recent years, the advantage in conventional ability over Pakistan is bigger than ever.

With the Indian government voicing renewed resolve to wrest back the disputed regions of Gilgit, Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) from its western neighbour, let us take a look at the relative strengths of the armed forces of the two countries.

