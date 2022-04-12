In next war, enemy might not be country or organisation, warns IAF Chief; says it will be hybrid

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that future warfare will be hybrid from computer viruses to ultrasonic missiles. Attacks can range from military standoff to information blackouts

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Tuesday warned that the future warfare is likely to be hybrid in which weapons from computer viruses to ultrasonic missiles would be used.

During his speech at the 7th National Leadership Conclave (NLC) organsied by All India Management Association (AIMA) said "cyber and information" have become the latest tools for shaping the battlefield.

"In the next war, the enemy might not be a country or an organisation, we (India) may never know the perpetrators of a Distributed Denial of Services attack and we will not know when and from where the attack will place," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

He further added, "Future warfare will be hybrid from computer viruses to ultrasonic missiles. Attacks can range from military standoff to information blackouts," Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "The weapons we are looking at would be ranging from a small computer to hypersonic missiles."

The IAF chief further stated that it is imperative to reimagine, reform, re-design and rebuild India's "traditional war-fighting machinery amid a new emerging paradigm".

"As the world becomes more interconnected, a cyber attack on our networks can cripple command and control systems," he added.

In March, 2022, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari laid a special emphasis on the rapid infusion of technology in modern aviation which has posed new challenges.

Speaking at the International Aerospace Safety Conference 2022 in the national capital on 15 March, he said, "The rapid infusion of technology in modern aviation has thrown up new challenges. The foremost challenge is to prepare a human mind to rapidly and comprehensively adapt to these new technologies. This will call for a paradigm change in how we train and how we operate."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.