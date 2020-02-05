In Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi announces Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya: Amit Shah congratulates PM for 'unprecedented decision'; Adityanath, Shiv Sena react

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra' in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, which will oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

Making a statement in the Lower House soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra."

Since Parliament is in session, the government decided to inform the House on the important decision taken by the Cabinet. The prime minister said that after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. "I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said.

Seeking to emphasise the importance of the announcement, Modi repeated twice "Aayee Aayee" (Come come) before urging all members to support in one voice the construction of the Ram Temple, amid "Jai Shri Ram" slogans from treasury benches. The Supreme Court earlier had directed the government to form the trust within three months with 9 February as the deadline.

Modi said in India, be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains, everyone is a part of one "broad family". "Development must take place for every member of the family. Our government is moving forward with the mantra of 'sabka sath sabka vikas' so that everyone is happy," he said.

It has also been decided to transfer 67.703-acre land to the trust, he said, adding the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the UP Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter. According to NDTV, sources claim no political party are to be a part of the temple trust.

India Today reports claim that the Uttar Pradesh government had recently identified five possible locations for the mosque, to which Modi said that the Centre had approved one of these plots. Following Modi's announcement in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Twitter that there will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, out of which one trustee will "always be from the Dalit society."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked him for the same. In a tweet, Adityanath said, "The 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust will be completely independent and capable of making all decisions related to temple construction."

मा. PM श्री @narendramodi जी को प्रभु श्री राम के जन्मस्थान पर एक भव्य मंदिर बनाने के लिए एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट का गठन करने के लिये कोटिशः धन्यवाद। 'श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र' ट्रस्ट पूरी तरह स्वतंत्र एवं मंदिर निर्माण से संबंधित सभी निर्णय लेने में सक्षम होगा। जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 5, 2020

Sunil Deodhar, BJP National Secretary, state in-charge of Tripura, Andhra Pradesh welcomed the announced on Twitter saying "Day by day, India is inching towards having a Grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya".

Great start of the day with listening to the announcement of RamJanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra’s establishment by @narendramodi ji’s govt. Day by day, India is inching towards having a Grand #RamMandir in #Ayodhya.

जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/kcm8K0i1AR — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) February 5, 2020

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut congratulated the prime minister on setting up a trust for Ram Temple construction.

अयोध्येत भव्य राम मंदिर उभारणी करणयाचा ऐतिहासिक निर्णय देशाच्या सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाने दिला. त्या निर्णयाची अंमलबजावणी करणे हे सरकारचे कर्तव्यच होते. पंतप्रधान मोदी यांनी न्यायालय निर्णयाची अंमलबजावणी करणयाचे कतॆवय पार पाडलया बद्दल अभिनंदनःमा.ऊधदव ठाकरे.

मुख्यमंत्री — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 5, 2020

