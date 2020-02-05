Parliament LIVE Updates: Modi to address Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks on Thursday; Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce Bill for resolution of direct tax disputes

Parliament LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on Thursday in the Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President's Address.

Both the Houses of the Parliament will continue debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, which had hailed the government’s move of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill last year.

The matter has been seeing protests from the Opposition, with members on Tuesday chanting slogans like ‘Goli chalana band karo (stop firing bullets)’, ‘CAA pe halla bol (raise your voice against CAA)’ and ‘Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (your dictatorship will not work, Modi)’.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020. Among the questions slated to be raised during Question Hour include those regarding GDP growth rate, misuse of Aadhaar data and linking social media profiles with Aadhaar.

The Opposition also staged a walkout from the Lower House after an uproar over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called BJP leaders ‘children of Raavan’, which was later expunged from records.

In the Upper House, Senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav will continue discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. On Tuesday, he accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir and said young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.

The Opposition in Rajya Sabha had criticised the government, accusing it of hiding the real picture of economy and creating "destructive" issues like the CAA and the NRC to polarise the society and divert attention from key challenges like economic slowdown, farm distress and unemployment.

