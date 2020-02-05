Parliament LIVE Updates: Modi to address Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks on Thursday; Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce Bill for resolution of direct tax disputes

Parliament LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on Thursday in the Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President's Address.
Both the Houses of the Parliament will continue debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, which had hailed the government’s move of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill last year.
The matter has been seeing protests from the Opposition, with members on Tuesday chanting slogans like ‘Goli chalana band karo (stop firing bullets)’, ‘CAA pe halla bol (raise your voice against CAA)’ and ‘Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi (your dictatorship will not work, Modi)’.
In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020. Among the questions slated to be raised during Question Hour include those regarding GDP growth rate, misuse of Aadhaar data and linking social media profiles with Aadhaar.
The Opposition also staged a walkout from the Lower House after an uproar over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called BJP leaders ‘children of Raavan’, which was later expunged from records.
In the Upper House, Senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav will continue discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. On Tuesday, he accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir and said young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.
The Opposition in Rajya Sabha had criticised the government, accusing it of hiding the real picture of economy and creating "destructive" issues like the CAA and the NRC to polarise the society and divert attention from key challenges like economic slowdown, farm distress and unemployment.
Feb 05, 2020
Modi to address Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on Thursday in the Lok Sabha on Motion of thanks for President's Address. The Motion of Thanks was moved by controversial BJP leader Parvesh Verma in the Lower House, which invited protests from Opposition members.
Rajya Sabha latest updates
Congress MPs give zero hour notices in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'.
Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the ‘need to ensure airline safety'.
Lok Sabha latest updates
Vivad Se Vishwas Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill provides for resolution of disputes in direct tax and was announced by the minister in the Budget for 2020-21.
10:08 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
BJP MP gives short duration discussion notice over development of Andhra capital
BJP MP YS Chowdary has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over the 'development of the capital of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014'.
10:06 (IST)
10:04 (IST)
Rajya Sabha latest updates
10:02 (IST)
Lok Sabha latest updates
10:01 (IST)
RECAP | Anantkumar Hegde's Gandhi remark leads to sloganeering, walkouts
Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde heavily impacted Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday, with Congress members shouting slogans and walking out of the House. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP leader has "insulted" Mahatma Gandhi, who is respected by people across the globe.
Chowdhury then made the 'children of Raavan' remark against Hegde, which was expunged from records. Opposition members decscended into the well displaying placards and shouting slogans. His remark got a sharp response from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
09:57 (IST)
RECAP | Govt using CAA to hide real picture of economy, says Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
On Tuesday, the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha accused the government of hiding the real picture of the economy by creating issues like CAA and NRC. "Triple Talaq, CAA, NPR issues are being talked about by you to divert attention on key issues of unemployment, black money, slow GDP growth," Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said.
During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address,, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav accused the Congress and AAP of giving "moral support" to the Shaheen Bagh protests and said young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during the anti-CAA protests.