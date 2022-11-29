Lucknow: After the announcement of forming three new police commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh, the cabinet, in a late night development, transferred 16 IPS officers on Tuesday.

While new commissionerates in Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Agra got their first Chief, the police in Noida got their first woman police commissioner.

New Beginnings

Among those transferred IPS Ajay Mishra, who returned to UP from the deputation of the Centre, has been made the Police Commissioner Ghaziabad.

IG Bareilly Range Ramit Sharma has been made Police Commissioner Prayagraj.

On the other hand, IG Prison Preetinder Singh has been made Police Commissioner Agra.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Singh, posted in IG Range Lucknow, has been made Police Commissioner Noida in a major reshuffle.

Ashok Mutha Jain, posted at ADG Police Headquarters, has been made Police Commissioner, Varanasi.

Noida Police Commissioner IPS Alok Singh and Varanasi Police Commissioner A.K. Satish Ganesh has been attached to the DGP Headquarters. Both were deputed as police chiefs in Noida and Varanasi respectively ever since the commissionerate system was brought.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendents who were earlier posted in newly formed commissionerates, have been given new positions.

Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj ji has been made SSP Ayodhya. While Ayodhya’s SSP Prashant Verma has been given the responsibility of SP Bahraich.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Pandey has been given the responsibility of SSP Mathura. While Mathura SSP Abhishek Yadav has been given the responsibility of SP Intelligence Headquarters (Lucknow).

In the administrative posts, Home Secretary Tarun Gaba has been made IG Lucknow. IG Prayagraj Dr. Rakesh Singh has been made IG Bareilly. IG SSF Lucknow Chandra Prakash II has been given the responsibility of IG Prayagraj. SP behraich Keshav Kumar Chaudhary has been made Addl. Police commissioner, Agra. SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary has been given the responsibility of Sena Nayak 11th Corps PAC Sitapur.

Three New Commissioners

1. Ajay Mishra (Batch: 2003)

Ajay Mishra has been appointed as the Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad. Prior to this, he has been SSP Kanpur, SSP Banaras, SP ATS, SP Sultanpur and SP Baghpat.

He is counted among the flamboyant officers of the state. He comes from a police family only. His father is also retired from UP Police. During his posting as SSP in Varanasi, Ajay Mishra was in news due to a dispute with the Additional SP. He was accused of snatching his car due to displeasure with the then ASP. Later, both the officers were removed from Varanasi by the government.

2. Laxmi Singh (Batch: 2000)

Lakshmi Singh played an important role in Lakhimpur Kheri, during the farmers’ protest before elections. She has been made the first woman commissioner of UP and Noida.

Singh played major role in pacifying protesters who had gone against the BJP government after the death of 4 farmers who were allegedly mowed down. She took many important decisions like convincing the farmers and saving the government, after which her exemplary service came into limelight and was honored with the Chief Minister’s Excellence Service Police Medal.

She is also wife to Rajeshwar Singh, BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar UP. Rajeshwar Singh has been a former director in Enforcement Directorate and chief in CBI before coming into politics.

Laxmi Singh was declared the best probationer during her training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

2000 batch IPS Laxmi Singh has received the silver baton from the Prime Minister. Apart from this, she has also received a 9 mm pistol as a prize from the Union Home Ministry.

3. Preetinder Singh (Batch: 2004)

Preetinder Singh, from Jalandahar, Punjab, studied MBBS from Government College, Patiala before getting into civil services. After getting selected in the police service in 2004, he got the UP cadre and from 2006 he started serving in the police department.

While holding important posts in many districts of the state, Pritinder Singh greatly influenced the administrative department.

When there was an uproar in Aligarh on 15 December 2019 regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, Pritinder Singh was handling the responsibility of DIG of Aligarh Range.

During this time, he himself went to the spot and tried to control the situation. His administrative skills were highly praised. After this, Singh was made SSP, Kanpur.

Thereafter happened the famous Bikru incident, he took up the responsibility of restoring the trust of the people in the police and was successful in it. During this he was promoted to become DIG.

What happened to Alok Singh?

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh was posted since the formation of the Police Commissionerate in Noida on 13 January 2020. He has been a people’s favourite police chief in Noida.

Laxmi Singh has become the second Police Commissioner of Noida. Similarly, Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh was the Police Commissioner of Varanasi Police Commissionerate after its formation. Both these officers have been posted at the DGP headquarters.

More transfers are expected to follow since DCPs are yet to be posted in the newly formed Police Commissionerates.

