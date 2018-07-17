Football world cup 2018

In-laws of air hostess who committed suicide to be questioned by Delhi Police after 20 July

India Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 22:29:08 IST

New Delhi: The in-laws of air hostess, who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park, will be questioned after 20 July, police said on Tuesday. Anissia Batra (39), who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday.

Anissia Batra and Mayank Singhvi. Image courtesy: Facebook

The victim's family has alleged that her husband Mayank Singhvi used to physically abuse her. They have also accused  Mayank's parents of harassing their daughter for dowry.  Mayank was arrested Monday and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said Singhvi's parents have been granted exemption from joining the probe by the court till 20 July on personal grounds.

They will be questioned after that, he said.  The officer said the victim's parents told the magistrate that Anissia was harassed for dowry.  The victim had sent a message to her husband that 'he would see her dead face' before taking the extreme step, police said.  We have seized the cell phones of the deceased and her husband, and are checking the call records and messages, they added.

Anissia's family had claimed that a flat in Vasant Vihar was sold off by her which had led to a lot of friction between the couple.  The couple had been married for over two years.  Singhvi, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues".


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 22:29 PM

