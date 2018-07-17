Husband of 39-year-old air hostess who committed suicide in Delhi sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the husband of a female flight attendant, who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park on Friday, to two weeks' judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar sent Mayank Singhvi to 14 days' judicial remand after Delhi police moved an application saying the accused was not required for custodial interrogation and he be sent to judicial custody.

Singhvi was arrested on Monday evening.

Mayank's wife, Anissia Batra (39), worked with a German airline. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, appearing for Anissia, urged the court that a look out notice be issued against Singhvi's parents as they subjected the victim to a lot of atrocities and have not been arrested as yet.

The police told the court that they were doing the needful in that regard.

Anissia's family has alleged that her husband used to physically abuse her.

The couple had been married for over two years and lived in Panchsheel Park.

Before jumping off the terrace, she had sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said. When he reached there, a labourer from the adjacent house told him that she had jumped.

She was taken to Max Hospital and the police were informed. She succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Her husband, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights as there were "compatibility issues".

They had an argument on Friday as well, following which she jumped from the terrace, police said.

In her complaint, Anissia's mother alleged that Mayank Singhvi used to regularly abuse her daughter.

The victim's family also alleged that Mayank would often demand money from Anissia.

They had also given a complaint to police on 27 June saying that if anything happens to their daughter, Mayank would be responsible.