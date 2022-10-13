‘In Kharge Congress will get MMS 2.0’: BJP takes a dig at Shashi Tharoor, Congress after ‘level-playing field’ comment

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya has hit out at Congress in his recent tweet.

Malviya said, “It is finally dawning on Tharoor that the CP election, with no level playing field, is a farce. He hasn’t been provided a list of delegates with proper details. State presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don’t even turn up for him! Gandhis will soon have MMS 2.0 version…”

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that his remark on the “uneven playing field” was about the alleged difference in treatment of the two candidates by some office bearers.

Addressing a press briefing at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, Tharoor said that several PCC chairpersons and senior party leaders met and welcomed Mallikarjun Kharge but the same courtesy was not extended to him.

Meanwhile, The Congress presidential polls will be held by a secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom, the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said on Wednesday, asserting that a level-playing field has been ensured for both candidates.

In the polls, Shashi Tharoor is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge who is seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his perceived proximity to the Gandhi family. However, the party and both candidates have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral in the polls.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Mistry had said the party’s poll authority has ensured a level playing field.

“Both candidates have been told about it. What is it that is still left to do, we do not know, and no one has contacted us over the issue,” Mistry said.

On individuals canvassing for one candidate or the other, the poll authority cannot stop any individual from campaigning, he said.

“But as far as the level playing field is concerned, we have tried our level best to see to it that it gets implemented,” he said in response to a question on Tharoor’s reported comments that some aspects of the poll suggest an uneven playing field.

