In historic first, two CRPF women officers to head Bihar unit and RAF

New Delhi: Two lady officers of the Central Reserve Police Force have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General (IG), a first after women officers started being inducted into the central paramilitary force way back in 1987.

The Bihar sector of CRPF will now be headed by Seema Dhundia, IG CRPF. In another development, the Rapid Action Force of the CRPF will be getting a woman officer as its head since its inception in 1992. Annie Abraham, who was recently promoted as Inspector General, has been posted as the head of the RAF unit.

The CRPF has a history of empowering its Women Warriors, holding the distinction of raising the first ever all Mahila Battalion in the country in 1986. Incidentally, both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the paramilitary force in 1987.

Both officers have had illustrious careers distinguished with challenging roles, and achievements. Dhundia, has worked for the nation in highly sensitive areas across the country and has been actively involved in raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the Force.

She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all female FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in RAF. On the other hand, Annie Abraham, IG in addition to commanding the all-female FPU in UN Mission in Liberia, has served as DIG Internal in the force headquarters, as well as DIG Operations in the Kashmir Operations Sector and as DIG CR & Vigilance too.

Both the women officers have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, the Police Medal for meritorious service and ‘Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak’ besides being the recipients of numerous other national and international awards.

Incidentally, for the Republic Day Parade of 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned the responsibility to CRPF for creating a tableau based on women empowerment in all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.