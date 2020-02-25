Delhi violence: Pregnant woman out to pick daughter from school in Chand Bagh narrates ordeal, says cops, mob beat her unconscious

As northeast Delhi witnessed massive riots on Monday, several innocent men, women and children were caught between the clashing groups protesting for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ensuing police crackdown.

Rubina Bano, a resident of Delhi's Chand Bagh area narrated her ordeal. In a first-person account, Bano revealed that she was mercilessly beaten up by male policemen by lathis and batons. She said she had heard about the disturbance but she had only come out of the house as she had to go to pick up her daughter from school who was appearing for her board exams.

Bano was also three-months-pregnant when the incident happened. She said she was on her way to the school when she was stopped and ambushed by a group of policemen and an angry mob.

Bano pleaded with the rioters and the policemen to let her go citing her pregnancy, but she said that the men seemed only "further delighted in mauling her".

Bano's attackers left deep welts and scars all over her body. It was several hours after the attack that someone found her lying bleeding and unconscious, and her family was alerted.

Bano also revealed that the policemen were actually preventing locals from accessing government hospitals or ambulances stationed close to the protest sites.

Her desperate pleas for the CBSE board exams to be cancelled, or for safe transport to be arranged for students seem to echo across the city. In fact, in the recent incidents, children's safety has surfaced as a major issue as rioters run amok committing arson. In a separate but related incident, a video surfaced on Tuesday showing men in Yamuna Vihar making a human chain to grant safe passage to schoolchildren returning home.

The bloody riots that started Sunday night have killed 11 people, including a police head constable as mobs went on a rampage in Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Babarpur, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Chand Bagh areas in northeast Delhi. A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among those killed in the violence.

One of the deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, 45, a resident of Ghonda who was brought dead to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, according to hospital authorities. One of the other deceased was identified as Mohammad Furkaan, they said. The identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

With Video inputs from Md Meherban

