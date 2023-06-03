Bengaluru, a city known for its unpredictable weather, continues to attract attention with its unique characteristics. Referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, this city never fails to surprise us with its unconventional elements. The city’s entrepreneurial spirit and thriving startup culture further contribute to its allure, making it a hub of innovation and opportunity in various industries.

Just when we thought Bengaluru couldn’t amaze us any further, a heart-warming incident has emerged. A resident of Bengaluru shared an exceptional account wherein his landlord, unexpectedly, made an astonishing investment of $10,000 (equivalent to Rs 8 lakh) in his startup. This incident swiftly captured the attention of many internet users, generating a deep and widespread impact.

Pawan Gupta, the Co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf, an innovative AI-powered matchmaking app for singles, recently revealed an incredible event on Twitter and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his landlord. In their conversation, the landlord expressed his belief in Gupta’s venture, stating, “I’m investing in you, honestly.”

He also wished for his success as he wrote, “All the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights.” In response, Gupta expressed his appreciation, directly addressing the landlord, saying, “Thank you, Sushil.”

Later, in a follow-up message, the landlord disclosed that he had made a substantial investment of $10,000 in the start-up – Betterhalf. Gupta expressed in the caption that amidst a challenging business environment, he discovered an unforeseen investor in his landlord. He added that he is genuinely astonished by the entrepreneurial mindset displayed by everyone in Bangalore, and that this is the reason it’s called the Silicon Valley of India.

The users highly appreciated the gesture of Gupta’s landlord in the comment section. One person wrote that this is such a great news.

Another user was surprised by the huge amount of investment.

Pawan Gupta’s start-up claims that it presents users with the fastest matching experience in the world, accessible with just a single click. It’s technology, protected by a US patent, surpasses the speed of dating apps and offers greater accuracy than matrimonial websites, resulting in a swift process to discover potential matches that are truly compatible.

