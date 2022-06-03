In a first, ITBP inducts eight women personnel for training, handling, deployment of Malinois dogs

Ishwar Singh Duhan, inspector general, heading the Basic Training Centre said the puppies are more receptive to a feminine voice as a dog processes commands based on the sound frequency alone

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has for the first time inducted eight women personnel for training, handling and deployment of Malinois dogs. This breed of canine secures ITBP troops in the anti-naxal theatre and protects civilians during anti-sabotage check tasks by the Force.

ITBP, a crack border guarding high altitude mountain Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), has 90,000 strong personnel who primarily guards the 3,488 Kilometers of India-China borders.

"This is for the first time the glass ceiling has been broken in the field of Dog handling in the CAPFs. ITBP now has the distinction of being the first CAPF in the country to induct women dog handlers. These women will take on this role when the Malinois dogs pass out from the ITBP National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) at Basic Training Centre (BTC), Bhanu near Panchkula," an official release said.

#WATCH | Haryana: The first batch of 8 women dog handlers of ITBP train K9 pups: Spark, Axl, Juli, Charlie, Rony, Anny, Merry, and Tuffy at the National Training Centre for Dog in Bhanu, Panchkula pic.twitter.com/o1RaSjwrBL — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, heading the BTC told The Tribune, "This will go a long way in breaking barriers, changing mind sets and proving that there is absolutely no job in the forces that women cannot do. This will open up additional avenues for women in the forces."

He further said that a woman would be more successful in the K-9 field due to her motherly instincts and feeling of empathy, which would make her understand the nuances of dogs and train them better. "The pups are more receptive to the feminine voice as a dog processes commands based on the sound frequency alone," he added.

The Malinios pups: Spark, Axl, Juli, Charlie, Rony, Anny, Merry, and Tuffy are now around 3 months old. The new inductees will undergo 'marrying up', when the pup will be imprinted with various positive reinforcement methods to develop a close bond with the women handlers.

After this, all Malinios along with their handlers will undergo the 'Tactical Basic Obedience' training that will be followed by the ITBP patented dual purpose dog training and deploy the K9 teams as PEDD (Patrol Explosive Detection Dogs).

