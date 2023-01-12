In a first, FSSAI notifies comprehensive regulatory norms for Basmati Rice

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has notified comprehensive regulatory standards for Basmati Rice which will be enforced from 1 August 2023.

“The rice shall possess the natural fragrance characteristic of Basmati Rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances,” an official statement said.

The move is looking at establishing fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and is also meant to protect consumer interest, both domestically and globally. For the first time in the country, FSSAI has specified the identity standards for Basmati Rice (including Brown Basmati Rice, Milled Basmati Rice, Parboiled Brown Basmati Rice and Milled Parboiled Basmati Rice) vide Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) First Amendment Regulations, 2023 notified in the Gazette of India, the FSSI statement read.

“As per these standards, Basmati Rice shall possess natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial colouring, polishing agents and artificial fragrances. These standards also specify various identity and quality parameters for basmati rice such as average size of grains and their elongation ratio after cooking; maximum limits of moisture, amylose content, uric acid, defective/damaged grains and incidental presence of other non-basmati rice etc,” it added.

The well-known and much sought after Basmati rice is a premium variety of rice cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of the Indian sub-continent and is universally known for its long grain size, fluffy texture and unique aroma and flavour.

Agro-climatic conditions of the specific geographical areas where Basmati Rice is grown; as well as the method of harvesting, processing and ageing of the rice contributes to the uniqueness of Basmati Rice. It is a widely consumed variety of rice both in the country and abroad and India accounts for two thirds of its global supply.

