In a first, Anand Mahindra buys fruit using India’s digital currency ‘e-rupee’; shows how it works

New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently used India’s digital currency– the ‘e-rupee’ or ‘e-R,’ to buy fresh fruit from a local vendor. The Mahindra & Mahindra chief then went on to share a video showing “how it works” on microblogging site Twitter.

The industrialist bought pomegranates from the vendor and settled the payment with digital money. He also informed that Bachche Lal Sahani, a local fruit seller, happened to be one of the first merchants to accept ‘e-rupee’ transactions.

Captioning the video, Anand Mahindra wrote that he learned about the digital currency, ‘e-rupee,’ at the Reserve Bank of India’s board meeting. To test it, the industrialist visited a local fruit seller, soon after he left RBI’s meeting.

At the Reserve Bank’s board meeting today I learned about the @RBI digital currency-the e-rupee. Right after the meeting I visited Bachche Lal Sahani, a nearby fruit vendor who is one of the first merchants to accept it. #DigitalIndia in action! (Got great pomegranates as well!) pic.twitter.com/OxFRWgI0ZJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2023

The Mahindra & Mahindra chief captured the whole process of buying fruit using the e-money payment system—a first of sorts. Later, he shared the video on Twitter to inform and show people on ‘how to use ‘e-rupee’ for everyday monetary transactions. The businessman also added a hashtag giving a shoutout to ‘Digital India’ in his post. Needless to say, the video soon went viral after its release on the social media platform.

What is RBI’s ‘e-rupee’?

The Reserve Bank of India launched the pilot program for its first digital currency, the ‘e-rupee,’ on 1 December, 2022. ‘e-R’ is a digital token representing legal tender in India. It is also denoted as ‘e-INR’ or ‘e-Rupee.’

The central bank will roll out the e-money in the same denominations as the current paper currency notes and coins. The retail ‘e-rupee’ transactions will be channelized through a digital wallet accessible on mobile phones and other devices.

Currently, digital money is being distributed through banking institutions. Owners can easily use ‘e-rupee’ for P2P and P2M transactions. They can also use QR codes displayed at supported merchant junctions to make safe payments to them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.